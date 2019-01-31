Man exposes himself and commits ‘lewd act’ in front of woman
31 January, 2019 - 14:35
Archant
Police are hunting for a man who exposed himself and committed a “lewd act” in front of a woman in Norwich.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was walking through Anderson’s Meadow at about 6.30pm on Saturday, January 19 when the incident happened.
A white man, wearing a black bomber jacket and a dark hooded top, is said to have walked in front of the woman before turning around and exposing himself to her.
A police spokesman said the man, who is between 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 in height, then committed a “lewd act”.
• Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the incident, should contact PC James Richards at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101.
• Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.