Man exposes himself and commits ‘lewd act’ in front of woman

Anderson's Meadow, where the Marriott's Way path goes through. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Police are hunting for a man who exposed himself and committed a “lewd act” in front of a woman in Norwich.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was walking through Anderson’s Meadow at about 6.30pm on Saturday, January 19 when the incident happened.

A white man, wearing a black bomber jacket and a dark hooded top, is said to have walked in front of the woman before turning around and exposing himself to her.

A police spokesman said the man, who is between 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 in height, then committed a “lewd act”.

• Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the incident, should contact PC James Richards at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101.

• Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.