Thieves steal horse from field in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 18:39 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 16 July 2020
Archant
A young horse has been stolen from a fenced field on the outskirts of Norwich.
The chestnut bay coloured filly is believed to have been stolen between 1pm on Sunday, July 12 and 3pm on Monday, July 13, off Hall Lane, in the village of Felthorpe.
The horse measures 15 hands high and has markings including a white star on her head and a black tail which is described as crimped looking.
Anyone with information should contact PC Amy Jarvis from the police’s Op Solve team on 101 quoting crime reference 36/47649/20.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
