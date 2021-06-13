News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police issue urgent appeal for witnesses after sexual assault in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 9:31 AM June 13, 2021   
A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich.

A police cordon was in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich - Credit: David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in Norwich.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was targeted by a man while walking on Barrack Street in the city at around 6am on Friday 11 June 2021. 

Inspector Alix Wright, of Norfolk police, said: “Officers are in the very early stages of their enquiries and are currently working with the victim to establish the exact circumstances around the incident. 

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area of Silver Road and Barrack Street from [the time of the incident].”

A police cordon remained in place outside the St James' Quay development for more than 24 hours while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the attack.

- Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or email CIDAppealsNorwich@norfolk.pnn.police.uk and quote incident number 58 of Friday 11 June 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Police
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called to Hay Hill in Norwich at lunchtime on Thursday.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Woman arrested after city centre row

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
IKEA in Norwich is to close

Opinion

IKEA: What went wrong?

Richard Porritt

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich.

Norfolk Live | Video

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Angus Gunn of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at

Updated

Gunn set for City return after £5m deal agreed

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon