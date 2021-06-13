Published: 9:31 AM June 13, 2021

A police cordon was in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich - Credit: David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in Norwich.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was targeted by a man while walking on Barrack Street in the city at around 6am on Friday 11 June 2021.

Inspector Alix Wright, of Norfolk police, said: “Officers are in the very early stages of their enquiries and are currently working with the victim to establish the exact circumstances around the incident.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area of Silver Road and Barrack Street from [the time of the incident].”

A police cordon remained in place outside the St James' Quay development for more than 24 hours while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the attack.

- Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or email CIDAppealsNorwich@norfolk.pnn.police.uk and quote incident number 58 of Friday 11 June 2021.