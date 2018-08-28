Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police and Norwich City FC bailiffs serve eviction notices to people moored on club’s land

PUBLISHED: 22:47 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:48 15 January 2019

Police and Norwich City FC bailiffs serve eviction notices to people living on club’s land. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter.

Police and Norwich City FC bailiffs serve eviction notices to people living on club’s land. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter.

Archant

Eviction notices have been served to those living on boats and land near to Norwich City’s ground.

Police helped bailiffs at the Carrow Road club serve seven eviction notices to people living on land owned by the club and boats next to the River Wensum in Norwich.

Norfolk Constabulary’s Broadsbeat team, which helps to keep people safe on the county’s waterways, were involved in the operation and took to social media on Tuesday night (January 15) to publicise the operation.

They tweeted: “With the help of ⁦‪@SgtMarkShepherd‬⁩ ⁦‪@NorwichPoliceUK‬⁩ Team we supported ⁦‪@NorwichCityFC‬⁩ Bailiffs with serving 7 x Eviction notices to persons living on their Land & Boats adjacent to the River Wensum #NorfolkBroads ⁦‪@BroadsNP‬⁩ #1048 / 1257 ⁦‪@NorfolkPolice‬⁩ ⚓‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yLpYBlEOOa”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Police and Norwich City FC bailiffs serve eviction notices to people moored on club’s land

Police and Norwich City FC bailiffs serve eviction notices to people living on club’s land. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter.

Drugs seized and one person charged with intent to supply

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court after police discovered heroin and crack cocaine in a car in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

‘High pantomime’ and ‘grit and determination’ as Norfolk’s MPs vote on Brexit deal

A person in the crowd holds an EU flag during a rally in Parliament Square. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists