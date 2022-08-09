Police and ambulance attend Norwich home in busy road
- Credit: Contributed
Emergency services were called to a home along a key city route on Monday evening.
Officers attended a property in Aylsham Road at around 8.30pm not far from the Berners Street junction.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said this was following reports that a man had suffered a medical episode.
The ambulance service was also called to the scene.
Motorists heading from the city centre towards Hellesdon were forced to slow down to drive around a police van which was parked in the road.
Eyewitnesses could see officers speaking to a group of people outside a home in the street next to the vehicle.
The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.
