Police and ambulance attend Norwich home in busy road

A police van in Aylsham Road on the evening of Monday, August 8 - Credit: Contributed

Emergency services were called to a home along a key city route on Monday evening.

Officers attended a property in Aylsham Road at around 8.30pm not far from the Berners Street junction.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said this was following reports that a man had suffered a medical episode.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

Motorists heading from the city centre towards Hellesdon were forced to slow down to drive around a police van which was parked in the road.

Eyewitnesses could see officers speaking to a group of people outside a home in the street next to the vehicle.

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

The East of England Ambulance Service responds to around 4,000 emergency incidents a day across the region.







