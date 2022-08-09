Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police and ambulance attend Norwich home in busy road

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:46 PM August 9, 2022
A police van in Aylsham Road on the evening of Monday, August 8 

A police van in Aylsham Road on the evening of Monday, August 8 - Credit: Contributed

Emergency services were called to a home along a key city route on Monday evening. 

Officers attended a property in Aylsham Road at around 8.30pm not far from the Berners Street junction.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said this was following reports that a man had suffered a medical episode.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

Motorists heading from the city centre towards Hellesdon were forced to slow down to drive around a police van which was parked in the road.

Eyewitnesses could see officers speaking to a group of people outside a home in the street next to the vehicle.

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

  1. 1 City pub to reopen with new owners hoping to bring back 'good old days'
  2. 2 Van offering free burgers coming to Norwich city centre this weekend
  3. 3 Busy city road closed for gas works until late August
  1. 4 5 chart-topping acts heading to Norwich later this year
  2. 5 Mystery national firm moving into empty Norwich unit revealed
  3. 6 Two-bed period cottage with balcony overlooking walled garden for sale
  4. 7 7 closed restaurants in Norwich which are missed the most
  5. 8 Keep it down! Prisoner rows causing 'mini riots' in quiet estate
  6. 9 Woman filmed being raped while she was unconscious, court told
  7. 10 More details revealed about new city centre street food venue

The East of England Ambulance Service responds to around 4,000 emergency incidents a day across the region.



Norwich News

Don't Miss

Linda Dagless has been working for eight years to establish who the trees belong to

Troublesome 40ft trees have 'wrecked' frustrated woman's garden

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street. From left, Amarina Fakir, Mark

7 of the best cafés in Norwich according to readers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Six the Musical is returning to Norwich Theatre Royal by popular demand.

Norwich Theatre Royal

9 West End shows heading to Norwich in 2023

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Watch films in Eaton Park over the August bank holiday weekend. 

Film

Four-day street food, film and music event coming to Norwich park

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon