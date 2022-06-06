Police called to cathedral grounds
- Credit: David Cross
Police and an ambulance descended on a quiet city centre space after reports of concerns for the safety of a woman.
An ambulance was sent to The Close just before 6pm on Sunday to transport a woman to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment after being on scene for 45 minutes.
Three police cars were also sent to the historic grounds of the cathedral.
Police had earlier been called to Barrack Street around 5.30pm in connection with this incident after a man telephoned with concerns for the safety of the woman.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called on Sunday at 5.53pm with reports of concerns for the safety of a woman in The Close in Norwich.
"An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.”
An eyewitness saw flashing police cars heading into the cathedral grounds at 5.45pm.