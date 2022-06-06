Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Police called to cathedral grounds

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:54 PM June 6, 2022
Police were called to The Close next to Norwich Cathedral on Sunday evening 

Police and an ambulance descended on a quiet city centre space after reports of concerns for the safety of a woman.

An ambulance was sent to The Close just before 6pm on Sunday to transport a woman to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment after being on scene for 45 minutes.

Three police cars were also sent to the historic grounds of the cathedral.

A police car in The Close on the Sunday of the Jubilee weekend 

Police had earlier been called to Barrack Street around 5.30pm in connection with this incident after a man telephoned with concerns for the safety of the woman. 

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called on Sunday at 5.53pm with reports of concerns for the safety of a woman in The Close in Norwich.

A police car entering the cathedral Close on Sunday afternoon 

"An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.”  

A police car in The Close on Sunday afternoon after reports of concern for the safety of a woman 

An eyewitness saw flashing police cars heading into the cathedral grounds at 5.45pm.

