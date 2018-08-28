Search

Police act on tip off to catch driver seen smoking a joint

PUBLISHED: 12:31 16 December 2018

Norwich Police and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads policing teams have worked together to catch a driver seen smoking a joint at the wheel. Picture: Archant

Norwich Police and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads policing teams have worked together to catch a driver seen smoking a joint at the wheel. Picture: Archant

A tip off from the a member of the public has led to a man being caught drug driving by police.

Norwich Police and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads policing teams have worked together to catch a driver seen smoking a joint at the wheel.

The teams stopped the male driver on Sunday morning after receiving a call from a member of the public telling police they had seen the man smoking a joint at the wheel.

After being found and stopped, the driver was then drug wiped, testing positive for Cannabis and Cocaine.

Tweeting about the incident on Sunday morning, Norfolk & Suffolk, Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “This morning @NSRAPT have just assisted @NorwichPoliceUK. Male driver drug wiped who had been seen smoking a joint. Sadly another fail. Thank you to the caller for advising us. We do act on your information.”

