Dad left fuming as royal flag stolen weeks before jubilee weekend

The jubilee flag flying from Market Place in Wymondham disappeared on Friday night (May 13) - Credit: Mark Buckton

A homeowner is furious after a flag flying high for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was stolen from outside his home.

Business manager Mark Buckton has lived in his Wymondham town centre Grade-II listed home for 17 years.

He decided to fly a Union Jack adorned with the official Platinum Jubilee emblem to mark the 70-year milestone over the door of his house in Market Place in the run up to the event.

"Being in the middle of the town, I felt we should do something to mark the jubilee so I bought a flag and made a flagpole," he explained.

The jubilee flag had been flying from Market Place in Wymondham for the last three months - Credit: Mark Buckton

"I put it up in February or March time - so it's been there for around two to three months.

"It was up very high, around 8ft off the ground.

"And someone's pulled it down on Friday night. They've left the flag pole and have stolen the flag.

"It took us a while to piece together what had happened.

Mark Buckton and his wife Sarah have lived in their Market Place home for 17 years - Credit: Supplied by Mark Buckton

"We initially thought it had blown down but it was screwed to the house.

"But then we realised that couldn't have been the case because the flag's completely missing and there weren't any high winds.

"It was someone being antisocial really.

"There's also probably some damage to the brickwork of the house."

Mark and his family are urging those nearby with CCTV to see if they have captured the culprits in action - Credit: Mark Buckton

The dad-of-two added: "It's really sad. This is a special year and you want to do something to commemorate it.

"You put a bit of effort into doing that, and then someone - or a group of people - ruin it.

"Someone must've taken a massive jump or gone up on someone's shoulders to do it.

The flag cost Mark £15. He added that he will not be replacing it in light of its disappearance.

He said: "This has really upset me.

"It's a shame because Wymonham's not going to have it flying in the middle of its Market Place to show the importance of this occasion.

Mark, his wife Sarah and kids are urging businesses and homes nearby to check their CCTV cameras in a bid to find the offenders.

Mark Buckton's wife Sarah outside their home in Market Place, Wymondham, where their platinum jubilee was stolen on Friday, May 13 - Credit: Mark Buckton

"I'm hoping that it's returned and if it does get reinstated that something like this doesn't happen again," he added.