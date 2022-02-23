News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Armed police swoop on city street after phone is mistaken for gun

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:11 PM February 23, 2022
Armed police were called to Larkman Lane (pictured) in Norwich after a person mistook a phone for a gun.

Armed police were called to Larkman Lane (pictured) in Norwich after a person mistook a phone for a gun. - Credit: Google Maps

Armed police were called to a city street after a person mistook a phone for a gun.

A person had reported they had seen a man in a balaclava in Larkman Lane in Norwich with a gun.

Officers searched and released two men in the area that matched the description given.

But after further enquiries, it is believed the caller mistook a black face covering for a balaclava and the handheld object was believed to be a phone.

