Armed police swoop on city street after phone is mistaken for gun
Published: 12:11 PM February 23, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Armed police were called to a city street after a person mistook a phone for a gun.
A person had reported they had seen a man in a balaclava in Larkman Lane in Norwich with a gun.
Officers searched and released two men in the area that matched the description given.
But after further enquiries, it is believed the caller mistook a black face covering for a balaclava and the handheld object was believed to be a phone.
