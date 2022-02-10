Alarm after pensioner's purse stolen in broad daylight by opportunistic thief

Hazel Adams (left) and Evelyn Doris (right) are concerned about a recent break-in near their Eaton, Norwich homes - Credit: Archant/Norfolk Police

A quiet, close community is in shock after a neighbour was targeted by a thief who snuck into her home while she was having her hair cut.

The criminal stole into the property in Custance Court near Eaton Park, taking the pensioner's purse despite them being in the house.

Hazel Adams, who lives next door to where the burglary took place earlier this week, said: "I didn't see anything when it happened but heard all the commotion when police arrived.

"I think it's disgusting - you know that someone saw an opportunity and taken advantage of an elderly lady."

Hazel is no stranger to theft, having been burgled at her current house four years ago, which forces her to remain cautious.

Hazel Adams, who lives next door to where the burglary allegedly took place, has also been a victim of a robbery in the same area before.

She said: "Since we were targeted I always keep my door locked and I don't really go out anywhere now.

"I did go round and see the victim and they seem fine, all things considered, but it's not something they should have to deal with."

Evelyn Doris, who also lives close to where the crime took place, said: "I think it's very sad we should have to keep our doors locked to feel safe.

"You just never know who could walk through here and I for one don't feel as safe as I once did in this area.

Evelyn Doris says that she doesn't feel as safe as she once did living in the area and that it's sad they have to keep their doors locked all the time.

"For the most part I love living here but it's a shame this has happened - I heard the person just walked in."

And Evelyn believes that more could be done to support the neighbours in feeling safer.

She said: "Personally I feel like the council should put in CCTV for us.

"My son said he could fit something for me but why should I have to pay for it?

"I love the fresh air but sometimes feel like you're in prison having to keep your doors and windows shut and locked all the time."

A police spokesman said: "This relates to a burglary on Custance Court where unknown suspect(s) entered a house and stole a purse.

"There was also another attempted burglary in the area.

"Enquiries are ongoing in both incidents."

Custance Court near Eaton Park in Norwich, which has been targeted by burglars




