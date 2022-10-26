Man pleaded guilty to vandalism then smashed police car with wine bottle
- Credit: Ben Hardy
A homeless man in his 30s was sent to jail for damaging a police car on the same day he had appeared in court for a separate vandalism offence.
Pavel Kleczaj, 38, of no fixed address, was charged with criminal damage after targeting Arnolds Keys around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 20.
He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 22.
Kleczaj pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay compensation of £680.
A partner at Arnolds Keys had rushed down the stairs during the incident after hearing the damage at the building which is covered by CCTV.
After appearing at court Kleczaj later smashed a police car with a bottle of wine.
He also ripped the wingmirror off the vehicle outside Bethel Street police station.
This took place at 5.30pm.
Most Read
- 1 First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership
- 2 A47 near Norwich to partially close until December
- 3 Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church
- 4 Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident
- 5 City coffee shop closing after five years in business
- 6 Riverside cafe and ferry service searching for financial backer to stay afloat
- 7 Attacker jailed for stabbing man in the face poses ‘serious risk to others’
- 8 Bar booted out of city food market following one-star hygiene rating
- 9 Australian students push broken-down car a MILE along A11
- 10 'Six years of hell': Disabled tenant's battle against anti-social behaviour
Kleczaj was subsequently sentenced to four months imprisonment and ordered to pay £50 in compensation for this separate incident at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 24.