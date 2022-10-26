Man pleaded guilty to vandalism then smashed police car with wine bottle

Arnolds Keys boarded up in Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

A homeless man in his 30s was sent to jail for damaging a police car on the same day he had appeared in court for a separate vandalism offence.

Pavel Kleczaj, 38, of no fixed address, was charged with criminal damage after targeting Arnolds Keys around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 20.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 22.

Kleczaj pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay compensation of £680.

A partner at Arnolds Keys had rushed down the stairs during the incident after hearing the damage at the building which is covered by CCTV.

After appearing at court Kleczaj later smashed a police car with a bottle of wine.

He also ripped the wingmirror off the vehicle outside Bethel Street police station.

This took place at 5.30pm.

Kleczaj was subsequently sentenced to four months imprisonment and ordered to pay £50 in compensation for this separate incident at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 24.