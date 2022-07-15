Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man handed fine in court after Prince of Wales Road stop

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:30 PM July 15, 2022
A police car in Prince of Wales Road on Friday, July 8

A police car in Prince of Wales Road on Friday, July 8 - Credit: David Cross

A man in his 30s has appeared in court after being stopped by officers in Prince of Wales Road last week. 

Paul Knights, 36, of William Kett Close, was charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order after being arrested by officers at 11am on Friday, July 8. 

An eyewitness saw flashing blue lights as a police van arrived at the scene with sirens.

Following this incident, Knights appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 11.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge on the breach of the criminal behaviour order.

There was a further charge of commission of a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order.

The defendant admitted the breach and was ordered to pay £50.

