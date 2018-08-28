Search

Man ends up in court after blazing row with partner over cleaning

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 October 2018

Paul Crickmore appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paul Crickmore appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A court has heard how a blazing row ensued after a woman asked her boyfriend to help her clean.

Paul Crickmore, 25, appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 30) where he pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage.

The court heard how Crickmore had been at the woman’s home in Norwich on May 1 when she asked him to help her clean.

Prosecutor Victoria Bastock described him coming towards the woman with both fists clenched before she locked herself in the downstairs toilet.

They had argued and shouted expletives at each other before he kicked the door off the hinges.

Anne-Marie Sheridan, mitigating for Crickmore, said the argument had escalated but that he did not lay his hands on her.

Crickmore, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay £100 for the criminal damage but received no separate penalty for the assault.

