Police release suspects and increase patrols after Norwich murder

Flowers are left on the scene of a suspected murder on Friday night in Vale Green - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Police have released two suspects and are continuing patrols a week on from the murder of an 18-year-old in Norwich.

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Vale Green in Mile Cross at 7pm on Friday, January 28, following reports Joe Dix had been stabbed.

Following treatment by paramedics, the teenager was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead. The cause of death has been stablished as significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

Two were arrested on Monday, January 31 - a 17-year-old on suspicion of murder and a 21-year-old on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 17-year-old was released pending further enquiries last night, Wednesday, February 2, after being in police custody since Monday.

The 21-year-old was also released under investigation pending further enquiries.

DCI Phill Gray said: “Our investigation is progressing and we are continuing to piece together the circumstances leading up to this incident.

“Tomorrow [Friday] we will be conducting both high-visibility and plain-clothed patrols in the Vale Green area, a week on from this tragic incident.

“We reiterate our appeal to hear from anyone who was in the local area between approximately 6pm and 8pm on Friday, January 28. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area and may have dashcam footage.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with information to contact them via Public Portal or by calling 101 quoting Op Salvador or incident 376 of Friday 28 January.

The online portal enables information to be submitted directly to the Major Investigation Team.