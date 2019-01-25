Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drugs, pepper spray and £3,000 in cash seized during Norwich raid

25 January, 2019 - 17:14
The items seized during the Paragon Place raid in Norwich. Phot:o: Luke Powell

The items seized during the Paragon Place raid in Norwich. Phot:o: Luke Powell

Archant

Pepper spray, suspected Class A drugs and about £3,000 in cash has been seized during police raids in Norwich.

The items seized during the Paragon Place raid in Norwich. Phot:o: Luke PowellThe items seized during the Paragon Place raid in Norwich. Phot:o: Luke Powell

The city’s neighbourhood policing teams executed two drug warrants at Paragon Place, off Earlham Road, on Friday, January 25.

Officers seized multiple wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine, a canister of pepper spray and cash.

Three men and one woman were also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of a firearm.

Police said two of the four people arrested were from the London area.

The items seized during the Paragon Place raid in Norwich. Phot:o: Luke PowellThe items seized during the Paragon Place raid in Norwich. Phot:o: Luke Powell

Anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area should call Norfolk police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pro-Brexit campaign group calls for deselection of Norfolks MPs - but associations back them

Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth MP. Photo: Bill Smith

New concept shop brings art of aquascaping to Norwich

Husband and wife team Ray and Gill McCune outside their new aquascaping concept store in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

City fans warned to fill out forms to keep season tickets in light of GDPR rules

Norwich City fans have been warned to fill out forms in order to renew their season tickets, in the light of new data protection rules. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists