Drugs, pepper spray and £3,000 in cash seized during Norwich raid

The items seized during the Paragon Place raid in Norwich. Phot:o: Luke Powell Archant

Pepper spray, suspected Class A drugs and about £3,000 in cash has been seized during police raids in Norwich.

The city’s neighbourhood policing teams executed two drug warrants at Paragon Place, off Earlham Road, on Friday, January 25.

Officers seized multiple wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine, a canister of pepper spray and cash.

Three men and one woman were also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of a firearm.

Police said two of the four people arrested were from the London area.

• Anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area should call Norfolk police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.