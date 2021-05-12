Man charged after cannabis factory and 300 plants found above pizza takeaway

Published: 5:47 PM May 12, 2021

Plumstead Road in Norwich where police were called on Tuesday, May 11 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Around 300 cannabis plants were found in a flat above a pizza shop after police officers battered down the door on Tuesday morning.

Officers executed a warrant at the flat above Papa John's on Plumstead Road in Norwich at 11.10am on Tuesday.

Astrit Kallmeti, aged 50 and of no fixed address, has since been charged with the production of cannabis.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

The scene of the incident on Plumstead Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Officers also found hydroponic equipment in addition to the cannabis plants.

A member of staff at Papa John's confirmed police arrived at the premises above the pizza takeaway.

He said officers are expected to return on Thursday to speak to the landlord of the flat.

After forensic teams returned to the site on Wednesday, businesses on Plumstead Road have spoken about what they saw as the street resembled a crime scene.

Anne Martin of Great Eastern Railway Models said officers were on the street all day on Tuesday with a strong smell filling the air after police had raided the flat.

She said: "There were eight policemen battering the door down. It was like something you see in a TV programme. I saw them take a man out and you could smell a strong smell of weed.

Anne Martin from Great Eastern Model Railways. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The electricity board turned up afterwards so I assumed they were growing stuff up there. A forensics team have been gathering evidence today [Wednesday].

"It was shocking and we did not know what was happening. It's getting worse in the area to be honest. There was a stabbing at Aldi a couple of years ago and you see people nicking things from the shop."

A member of staff from Thorpe Travel Agents, which is located next to the flat in question, said it was drug-related but she said she could not say anything else.

A security guard who was standing outside Tesco on Plumstead Road said: "It was overkill the amount of police there. I do not know why there were that many.

"There were three patrol cars, a forensic van and 16 officers throughout the day."