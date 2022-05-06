Forensics attend Italian restaurant after window smashed

Forensic services arrived following an early hours incident on Friday in St Giles Street - Credit: David Cross

Forensic services are combing a restaurant in the Norwich Lanes after a window was damaged in the middle of the night.

Police attended Paolo's Restaurant in St Giles Street at around 9.30am on Friday morning.

Officers were spotted examining a broken pane at the Italian restaurant.

Customers sat on adjoining tables outside while the investigations took place as trade was able to continue during the day.

A staff member at the restaurant, who did not wish to be named, said CCTV footage at the eatery has shown two people approach the window with one smashing the window with their hand.

The footage then showed them both run off, the staff member said.

This is believed to have taken place around 2am.

The staff member added: "The police have come to do their forensic work. We had a camera set up outside.

"A policewoman came and took the fingerprints from the glass. She then saw the video afterwards and spoke to the manager.

"We saw the window had been damaged when we turned up for work on Friday morning."

It comes as a glass panel in one of the automatic doors at Norwich Waterstones was damaged this week.

The nature of this incident is unknown but the panel has been boarded up since Tuesday.

Paolo's Restaurant has been targeted in the past with the restaurant being attacked as red paint was daubed on the doors and windows of the premises in February 2015.

Commenting on the latest incident, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called shortly before 9.30am today (Friday) following reports that the window of a restaurant in St Giles Street had been damaged.

"The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Thursday night and 7.30am on Friday morning. Officers will be visiting the victim again in due course."

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 99 of Friday, May 6.