Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Two men who defrauded Roys of Wroxham out of around £14,000 have been ordered to pay back more than £1,500 in compensation.

Malaki Morgan, 31, and Elijah Adeoye, 32, targeted the family-run chain throughout Norfolk, over a period of months in 2016, in what Norwich Crown Court heard was a “sophisticated fraud” using a credit card which only required a signature and no pin number.

Morgan, who is currently a serving prisoner and Adeoye, from Uckfield Road, Enfield, both admitted fraud charges and were sentenced in August, last year, but found themselves back in court for a confiscation hearing to claw back some of the cash they took from the Roys stores.

Richard Kelly, prosecuting, said that Morgan had made £11,165 from the scam and Adeoye had benefited by £1,490.

However he said that Morgan had no assets and was a serving prisoner and so the agreed confiscation figure for him was just £200 but he said Adeoye had cash and assets so could pay the full amount of £1,490 back to the loser.

Mr Kelly asked that the cash be paid as compensation rather than as a confiscation amount and requested the cash be paid to the loser, Roys of Wroxham.

Danielle O’ Donovan, appeared for Morgan and John Morgans appeared for Adeoye, who was excused from attending the short hearing.

Recorder Ann Mulligan made the orders and said both men should serve seven days in default of not paying the compensation.

At the pair’s sentencing hearing, the court heard that they were caught after a member of staff at Roys became suspicious about their behaviour when they visited the store.

Prosecutor Dan Taylor said that as they paid for various items totalling £406, the pair had distracted the cashier by asking her about the best places to go clubbing and also commented about her perfume.

A member of staff, who was concerned about the two men, called the police but the pair had gone before they arrived.

However both men were then later arrested at the Hoveton store.

At their sentencing Recorder Justin Rouse QC told them it was a “sophisticated” crime spree and said had taken significant planning and had persisted over a period of time.