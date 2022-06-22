Fear that rats will take over riverside beauty spot due to dumped rubbish

The public is calling for more bins to be put in at a city beauty spot due to frequent littering - prompting fears that the area will be invaded by rats.

Commuters walking into the city on Wednesday morning noticed takeaway boxes and paper bags tossed on the floor near an overflowing bin in Coslany Street.

This was located near to Coslany Bridge and Riverside Walk.

The mess has prompted concerns it could attract vermin to the picturesque spot.

The city council said the bin was due to be emptied later on Wednesday when the litter would also be cleared.

Litter was left in Coslany Street near the Riverside Walk in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

But people living nearby and a city councillor for the ward believe this issue is an ongoing problem which needs long-term solutions.

Martin Schmierer, city councillor for Mancroft (Green), said: "This unfortunately happens quite regularly particularly around that street and as you go towards Oak Street.

"Normally the council is quite responsive in getting it cleared but we know there are issues with vermin in that part of the city.

"More bins are needed around the city particularly on Saturday afternoons and there needs to be a bin strategy about where there is a need for increased litter disposal."

Mancroft ward councillor Martin Schmierer. Picture: Simon Finlay - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

The councillor would like to see more recycling bins as well as general waste bins in the north of city around areas like Coslany Street and St George's Green.

William Branston, a music tutor based in Coslany Street, is in support of another bin being installed as a matter of urgency.

He said: "It's like that on occasions and it's not the first time it has been a mess. People often leave dog poo bags which is frustrating.

"A lot of people walk over the bridge there so I do not know what it could be coming from."

Coslany Street was left looking a mess on Wednesday morning - Credit: Ben Hardy

A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said: "We’re aware that bins can get full quickly, particularly over busy weekends and during the summer months, so we would encourage everyone to find an alternative bin or take their litter home if this is the case.

“It’s really important that we all work together to look after our city and dispose of rubbish responsibly.”