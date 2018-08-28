Search

Organised crime gang found guilty of £2m worth of burglaries across East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 18:40 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:37 01 November 2018

A crime gang comitted burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

A crime gang comitted burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Archant

An organised crime gang has been found guilty of carrying out more than 200 burglaries, costing victims more than £2m in an 11-month crime spree.

The scene at Littleport Garage in Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceThe scene at Littleport Garage in Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

The gang raided homes and businesses across East Anglia between February and December last year.

Often in broad daylight, three or four members would mask their faces and force open doors or windows with tools found at the scene.

They would steal specific items, mainly high-powered BMWs and Audis, firearms, cash and jewellery, all of which they could dispose of through contacts.

Stolen vehicles were put on false plates and left in residential parking areas before being used to commit further crimes.

The scene at Littleport Garage in Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceThe scene at Littleport Garage in Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Simon Oakley, 45, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norwich, was found guilty of conspiracy to burgle on October 31 following a trial at Norwich Crown Court after supplying the false plates to the gang.

Oakley, who owns Stratton Quick Fit, a garage and workshop at Elite Business Park, in Salamanca Road, Norwich, had previously admitted possession of a firearm without a certificate and handling stolen goods.

He provided false registration plates and directed others to commit crime. He helped to hide stolen vehicles and pass them off as legitimate.

Most of the raids were on homes, commercial premises and ATMs.

A red Audi TTRS that was stolen by the gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceA red Audi TTRS that was stolen by the gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Nine of the gang, mostly family members, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. They were: Charlie Albert Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, Norfolk, John Eli Loveridge, 42, of Greenways, Norfolk, John Stanley Loveridge, 23, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk. Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham. Danny Stone-Parker, 28, of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow. Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, of Clay Way, Ely. Joe John Spencer Loveridge, 19, of Winchester Road, Bedfordshire, Richard Oakley, 27, of Sandy Park, Suffolk, and Johnny Oakley, 25, of Sandy Park, Suffolk.

Detective Inspector Craig Harrison, who led the investigation, said: “Every one of those crimes had a victim so the trauma and devastation caused in quite a short space of time was immense. They clearly had no care at all for the impact their offending was having on communities.”

A rifle found in the boot of the Audi TTRS. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceA rifle found in the boot of the Audi TTRS. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

The recovered litter of puppies in the boot of a police car. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceThe recovered litter of puppies in the boot of a police car. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

