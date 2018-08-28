Search

Thief uses cat flap to steal van keys in burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:45 24 December 2018

A property in Orchard Bank was broken into after suspect/s gained access through a cat flap. Photo: Antony Kelly

A property in Orchard Bank was broken into after suspect/s gained access through a cat flap. Photo: Antony Kelly

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

A van that was stolen in Drayton, after the culprit used a cat flap to swipe the keys, may be connected with a separate burglary over the weekend.

A home in Orchard Bank, Drayton, was broken into between 11pm on Friday, December 21, and 8.30am on Saturday, December 22.

The suspect(s) gained access through a cat flap and managed to steal keys from inside the property. A white Peugeot Expert van was subsequently stolen from the driveway.

Officers believe the same vehicle was then used in a burglary at a workshop at the back of a property in Sheridan Close, where two motocross bikes and a mountain bike were stolen.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Taverham Road in Drayton between midnight and 3.15am on Saturday, December 22.

They are also keen to hear from any motorists who might have dashcam footage of the area during the times stated above.

Witnesses and anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Lee Marriner from Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

