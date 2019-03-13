Norwich shop staff threatened during knife point robbery

The One Stop on Woodcock Road where a robbery took place. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

Investigations after underway after staff at a Norwich shop were threatened during a knife point robbery.

Police were called to the One Stop shop on Woodcock Road, off Aylsham Road, just before 10pm on Tuesday night.

Officers said two men entered the shop, one who was seen with a knife, and threatened members of staff, demanding money.

They said the men did make off with a sum of money, though it is not yet clear how much.

On Wednesday morning the shop remained closed, and cordoned off with police tape.

A notice on the window said it was unlikely to reopen until at least 1pm on Wednesday.

Neighbouring businesses and those living opposite the shop said they were only aware of the incident after seeing the police tape on Wednesday morning.

Investigations are now underway, and police and have asked anyone with information to come forward quoting crime reference 36/16993/19.