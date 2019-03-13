Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich shop staff threatened during knife point robbery

13 March, 2019 - 13:04
The One Stop on Woodcock Road where a robbery took place. Photo: Lauren Cope

The One Stop on Woodcock Road where a robbery took place. Photo: Lauren Cope

Archant

Investigations after underway after staff at a Norwich shop were threatened during a knife point robbery.

Police were called to the One Stop shop on Woodcock Road, off Aylsham Road, just before 10pm on Tuesday night.

Officers said two men entered the shop, one who was seen with a knife, and threatened members of staff, demanding money.

They said the men did make off with a sum of money, though it is not yet clear how much.

On Wednesday morning the shop remained closed, and cordoned off with police tape.

A notice on the window said it was unlikely to reopen until at least 1pm on Wednesday.

Neighbouring businesses and those living opposite the shop said they were only aware of the incident after seeing the police tape on Wednesday morning.

Investigations are now underway, and police and have asked anyone with information to come forward quoting crime reference 36/16993/19.

Most Read

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In-fighting at Norwich retailer escalates

In-fighting at clothing retailer Superdry has reached new heights. Picture: Archant

Mystery as Norwich pre-school closes without warning

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In-fighting at Norwich retailer escalates

In-fighting at clothing retailer Superdry has reached new heights. Picture: Archant

Mystery as Norwich pre-school closes without warning

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘You have stabbed me at Christmas’: Man thought he would die in knife attack

Scott Busby was jailed for 11 years for GBH with intent. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man stopped from jumping out of moving car on the A47 after argument over furniture, court hears

The A47 near Dereham. Photo: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists