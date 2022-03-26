Volunteer's rare bike nabbed from Golden Triangle garden

Criss Baker had his "one of a kind" bike stolen from Woburn Street between March 19 and 20. - Credit: Criss Baker

The search for a rare bicycle stolen from a city musician is on.

Criss Baker was left in disbelief after his one-of-a-kind bike was stolen from its spot in his partner's secure back garden in the Golden Triangle.

Mr Baker arrived at his partner's house last weekend in Woburn Street, off Unthank Road, and left the bike in the fenced garden.

But Mr Baker, who lives elsewhere in Horsford Street, later looked out of the window and realised it had vanished from under his nose.

He said: "I couldn't believe it.

"The only thing I can think is that whoever got to it came in through the back gate as opposed to climbing over the fence. Perhaps the gate was left unlocked and they just wheeled it out."

The bike is a rare Raleigh drift cruiser.

Mr Baker said: "I looked around everywhere for it thinking maybe someone had taken it and then dumped it.

"I think it's getting worse in this area because recently a neighbour had his motorbike stolen. I'm worried the area is going to keep being targeted."

A police spokeswoman said: "I can confirm police are investigating the theft of a bicycle from and address in Woburn Street between March 19 and 20, 2022.

"Enquiries are on-going."

Mr Baker, 50, continued: "There's no other bike like it.

"It's very sentimental to me - I've had it 10 years now.

"It's going to cost me around £500 to replace - so unfortunately I won't be able to do that anytime soon."

The city man is heavily involved with voluntary work at Plug Studios, an independent rehearsal space, as well as participating in the Mind the Gap music group for people with mental and physical health issues, and helping out at the Arc in Pottergate.

However Mr Baker is now seriously hindered in getting about, adding: "It's my only form of transport.

"If anyone is riding around on it, it should be quite noticeable so it'd be great if people kept an eye out.

"I even went into a bike repair shop the other day to see if anyone had brought it in.

"I'm not expecting it to be found but I shouldn't have to worry about my bike nicked in the first place."