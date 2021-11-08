News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:15 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 2:19 PM November 8, 2021
One man has been arrested following an alleged assault in Norwich city centre.

Police were called at 12.20pm following an altercation between two men which led to a subsequent alleged assault on Rampant Horse Street.

A police spokesman said: "We have arrested one man following an alleged assault.

"It is a public order offence and we remain at the scene now."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

