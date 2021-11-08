One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre

One man has been arrested following an alleged assault in Norwich city centre. - Credit: Supplied

One man has been arrested following an alleged assault in Norwich city centre today.

Police were called at 12.20pm following an altercation between two men which led to a subsequent alleged assault on Rampant Horse Street.

A police spokesman said: "We have arrested one man following an alleged assault.

"It is a public order offence and we remain at the scene now."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.