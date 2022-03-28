Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Parents' fury as air gun aimed over garden as their kids played below

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:51 PM March 28, 2022
Updated: 2:17 PM March 28, 2022
Old Catton's Michelle Davison with her husband Sam and two kids 

Old Catton's Michelle Davison with her husband Sam, who was standing just below where the pigeon was shot dead - Credit: Michelle Davison

Horrified parents have turned to the police after a pigeon shot by an air gun dropped dead just metres away from where their children played.

Michelle Davison, 32, of Old Catton, is scared that if a stray pellet had hit one of her children they could have been seriously injured. 

The incident took place around 11am on Saturday in Church Street with officers set to visit the family's home later in the week as part of their investigation.

