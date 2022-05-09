Complex needs kids suffer as thieves target school bus during break-in
- Credit: Will Gant
Frustrated children with complex needs are unable to go on their much-anticipated jaunts after thieves targeted their school minibus.
Staff at the specialist Hall School in Old Catton have handed CCTV footage to police showing two people breaking into the St Faith's Road site.
This took place during the early hours of Friday, April 29.
After cutting a hole in the fence, the thieves stole a catalytic converter from the school's minibus.
This came just after the school's other 20-year-old bus had packed in, meaning the children have been left without their regular swimming trips and other excursions.
The quote for the repair to the minibus was £3,500 which is being covered through insurance.
Hall School deputy headteacher, Will Gant, said: "People steal things from different places all the time but to break into a special school and steal from complex special needs children is very disturbing.
"The kids have had to miss out on lots of trips which is frustrating for them as it is part of their routine.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich City investigating Instagram posts by Brandon Williams
- 2 Grade II listed Italian-style villa in Norwich on sale for £950k
- 3 City fight 'like something out of the Jerry Springer show'
- 4 WATCH: Fan protests after Norwich City's 4-0 defeat to West Ham
- 5 City shops voice despair over thefts and broken glass spree
- 6 7 of the quirkiest places to eat in Norwich
- 7 Popular and 'deeply passionate' landlord remembered with new beer
- 8 First aiders' race to help injured man leads to call for mandatory training
- 9 More tributes to Norwich murder victim as police probe continues
- 10 Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week
"The disruption can be difficult to cope with. The bus ride is an experience in itself for them.
"Staff have had to work hard to manage that and try to keep their minds off it."
Suspicions were aroused among staff on the morning of Friday, April 29 when they noticed a padlock missing from the gate.
It was only when a staff member tried to drive a busload of kids out on a trip when the damage became apparent as the exhaust pipe scraped along the floor.
The excursion had to be abandoned.
It comes after wheels have been stolen from the school's buses in the past.
Richard Potter (Cons), district councillor for Old Catton, said: "It saddens me each time I hear about incidents of theft and vandalism in this incredible ward.
"What makes this even worse is that somebody would do this to Hall School who use their vehicles to enrich the lives of their pupils, many of whom have significant and complex needs.
"I will of course liaise with the local police and would urge anyone with any information to contact them on 101."
Norfolk Police has been contacted for comment.