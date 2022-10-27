Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Officers move into new police station on outskirts of Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:49 PM October 27, 2022
Officers show off new equipment at Broadland Police Station

Officers show off new equipment at Broadland Police Station - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers and staff have moved into a brand new police station on the outskirts of Norwich.

Broadland Police Station, which opened on Monday, October 24, in Maple Way in Postwick, has been built as the final project of a five-year programme to help the police become “fit for the future”.

The new Broadland Police Station in Postwick

The new Broadland Police Station in Postwick - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Alongside its sister station in Swaffham, the new building will see improved facilities for frontline and neighbourhood policing with teams relocating from Acle and Sprowston.

Chief constable Paul Sanford said: “The new police station is part of a strategy which will reduce our total estates costs by allowing us to move out of expensive rented buildings and share facilities with partners such as Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.  

Children were shown around the station as part of the opening day

Children were shown around the station as part of the opening day - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

"These savings will help to combat the significant inflationary cost pressures the constabulary is facing."

To mark the move to the new station, children were invited to visit and plant a time capsule which will be opened in 50 years time.

