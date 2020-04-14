19 people charged over County Lines operation in Norwich

Police say drug dealing is sadly continuing as normal in the pandemic - as it charged 19 people believed to be connected to the same County Line.

Norfolk Police charged the 19, some of whom are from Norwich, with supplying Class A drugs following an operation targeting county lines drug dealing.

A spokesman said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has not had an impact on the way Norfolk Police continues to identify and enforce against those involved in county lines drug dealing. There is also no evidence at this stage that the pandemic has had an impact on the supply and demand of Class A drugs in Norfolk. Our response remains the same and we will not tolerate anyone supplying Class A drugs in the county, or exploiting young people and those most vulnerable within our communities.”

Officers searched several addresses between March 16 and April 2, where they found heroin, crack cocaine and mobile phones.

The following people in Norwich were arrested and due to appear in court:

Leysha Bangura, 20, and Christian Pratt, 24, both of Appleyard Crescent, charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and two counts of supplying Class A drugs.

Michael Burchill, 38, of Vauxhall Street, charged with two counts of supplying a Class A drug.

Derek Campbell, 41, charged with supplying a Class A drug.

Jennifer Dagless, 38, of Marshal Road, charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and three counts of supplying Class A drugs.

Bernadette Devoy, 38, of Hop Pole Yard, charged with two counts of supplying a Class A drug.

Sonia Fox, 36, of Eleanor Road, charged with one count of supplying a Class A drug.

Leigh Hallam, 49, from Russell Street, charged with supplying a Class A drug.

Louise Howkins, 41, of William Kett Close, charged with two counts of supplying a Class A drug.

Sandra Moniz, 40, of Cannell Green, charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and two counts of supplying a Class A drug.

Caleb Parnell, 27, of The Denes, charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and seven counts of supplying a Class A drug.

Sarah Harcourt, 41, of Woodlands Avenue in Framingham Earl, near Norwich, was also charged with two counts of supplying a Class A drug.