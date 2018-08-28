Search

Number of improvised blades found in cell of prisoner at Norwich jail

PUBLISHED: 14:56 02 January 2019

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

An inmate at Norwich Prison was found with a number of blades in his cell, including one where a razor blade was melted into a tooth brush, a court has heard.

Byron Paris, 22, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with four counts of possession of bladed articles in prison.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said the weapons found included:

A pointed metal blade melted into a plastic handle.

A razor blade melted into a tooth brush.

A razor blade in a cling film handle.

A loose razor blade.

Paris, who gave his address as Wellington Court, Ipswich, admitted all four offences as well as possession of a mobile phone and five mobile phone chargers and SIM cards.

Mrs Holland said the offences, which happened on May 31 last year, followed a cell search at HMP Norwich by prison officers.

She said all the weapons appear to be hand made.

Paris, who appeared at court on Wednesday, January 2 via Wymondham Police Investigation centre (PIC), had been in prison following a 40-month sentence imposed for an offence of supplying drugs.

She said that the prison governor has described how items like these in prison affects discipline and the safe running of the facility.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said his client had got to 19 with “no criminal convictions whatsoever” but had a really troubled 18 months.

He said he fell in with the wrong crowd and ended up selling drugs.

He said his client felt “terrified” in prison where he had been “asked to look after a bag”.

Mr Mann said Paris had been in his cell when prison officers case in and went straight for the bag which contained the items.

He said he wondered “whether he had been set up” although has since admitted the offences.

He said as far as the phone and associated equipment were concerned, there was “no evidence” it was used.

Mr Mann added his client was “terrified” about going back to prison.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentence after city magistrates declined jurisdiction because they felt their sentencing powers were not sufficient.

Paris was remanded in custody until the next hearing, which will be at a date to be fixed.

