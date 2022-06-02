Items from student's end-of-year project nabbed during graduate show

Two custom-made accessories were nicked from a graduate show in the city centre, leaving a student distraught.
The pieces from 25-year-old Megan Goulding-Rickards' degree show were nabbed during the evening of Saturday, May 28 or on the morning of Monday, May 30.
The items were on display in Guntons Building in St Georges Street.
The one-of-a-kind wristbands - which Megan says took "hours upon hours" to design, print and model - hold great sentimental value and were a centrepiece to her grad show celebrating the end of her four-year illustration degree at the Norwich University of the Arts.
The grad project involved creating assets for a fictional music festival.
She said: "Each bead on the wristbands took five hours to make.
"I went up to see the show on Monday morning and two of them were missing.
"I was devastated. I didn't think I was going to see them again.
"I felt I was making a big deal out of nothing but if someone had stolen a painting it would feel like a proper art theft."
"I went to the Playhouse for a bit of a sulk and decided to put a post up onto Instagram to vent about what happened.
"After thinking about it I had to let people know how much work went into these. I put a second post up outlining each step of the process.
"That tugged on people's heartstrings and made them realise they took a long time to make," she added.
"More than 100 people shared it. It went mad.
"I had no idea people would care enough to help reunite me with the bands.
"It was heart-warming and humbling to see that," she said.
And now Megan is thanking the community for rallying to her aid and finding the pieces: "I've been told that they will be arriving at the NUA and put back with my work.
"Someone messaged me saying their friend had taken them and hadn't realised.
"This is what I was hoping for.
"I was concerned it was a random member of the public or a child who wouldn't know the value of them."