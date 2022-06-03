Double stabbing prompts fears over crime spike in suburbs

Four people have been arrested after a double stabbing was reported in the early hours of Thursday morning. - Credit: Francis Redwood

A neighbourhood is reeling after two people were stabbed and a third injured in an incident which happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to reports of an altercation in Howard Terrace at 1am on June 2 and found a man in his 20s with stab wounds to his hands.

The ambulance service later reported it was treating a man in his 40s in Drayton Road who had a stab wound to his stomach.

Officers then attended a property in Pelham Road where they found a man in his 30s with a leg wound.

All three were taken to hospital then arrested.

A woman aged in her 40s was also arrested at the Pelham Road and is in custody.

Police and a forensic unit were on the scene in Drayton Road. - Credit: Francis Redwood

Neighbours in the NR3 area are worried this may be a sign of increasing crime trends.

Stuart Smith, 49, lives in Chatham Street with his wife and two children, said: "Our kids are entering their teens - it's very worrying as a parent.

"Crime across NR3 seems to have got a lot worse."

Joe Matthews, a 22-year-old caterer, from Aylsham Road. - Credit: Francis Redwood

Joe Matthews, 22, a caterer who lives in Aylsham Road, said: "The area isn't usually bad so this is really worrying.

"I walk my dog down this road often. You worry that you might get caught out if you're in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I hear things like this happen but I've never seen the aftermath of it all - it's very worrying that it's all out in the open."

Police cordons remain in place at Howard Terrace, Drayton Road and Pelham Road. - Credit: Francis Redwood

A police spokeswoman said: "Police cordons remain in place at Howard Terrace, Drayton Road and Pelham Road."

Nell Van Giap, a student at Norwich University of the Arts (NUA), lives in Alysham Road - across from the scene.

The 21-year-old said: "It's worrying that something like this can happen so close to home."

Stephen Bulman, 67, is disabled and lives in Stone Road. - Credit: Francis Redwood

Stephen Bulman, who lives in Stone Road, said: "It doesn't make me feel safe at all.

"It's very worrying. Why would someone do this?

"I just feel like I don't know what might happen anymore."

Officers are in the early stages of the investigation but believe the three reports are linked and all parties involved are known to each other.

Any witnesses or anybody with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident numbers 22 and 34 of 6 June 2022.