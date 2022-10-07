Yobs hurl brick at mum's moving car leaving her in panicked state

A mum-of-three has been left in shock after yobs threw a brick at their car window - Credit: Google Maps / Charlie Vines

A mum-of-three couldn't believe her eyes as she witnessed a group of thugs hurl a brick at her car window as she drove by.

Charlie Vines, 35, was left in a "state of panic" after the incident in an NR4 estate.

The Buckingham Road mum lives with her husband and children aged eight, 11 and 17, and was being picked up from her NHS job at 5.45pm on October 5 when the attack occurred.

She explained: "I missed my bus so my husband came to pick me up and we were just around the corner from home.

"We were near the Eaton Park entrance to the boat lake.

"Four people came out from the bushes and one looked me right in the eye.

"I clocked he had a brick in his hand.

Charlie Vines, who lives in Buckingham Road - Credit: Charlie Vines

"Everything seemed to happen in slow motion.

"They threw the brick directly towards my face.

"It was by pure luck that because we were driving the brick hit the read window instead of mine.

"Luckily my girls weren't in the back."

Thankfully the brick didn't break the window so the family were left unscathed.

Charlie contacted the police and officers are due to call her later this week.

She added: "I was so angry at first because they had a split second to not throw the brick when our eyes met.

The incident happened near the entrance of the Norwich Model Boat Club in South Park Avenue - Credit: Google Maps

"But knowing I was sitting in the passenger seat they still decided to throw it - not thinking of the consequences of what could've happened.

"I even jumped out the car to try and get a picture of them but they had run off by then.

"Once the anger and adrenaline had subsided I was just in shock.

"I let all my friends know and let the community know just to be safe around that area.

"I've lived here for a while now and something like this has never happened.

"It's definitely not something you expect.

"I reported it everywhere I could because if people here out up with it and don't raise awareness whoever done it will likely carry on."