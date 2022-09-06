Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Hilltop field being used as hotspot for 'laughing gas' use

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:02 PM September 6, 2022
St James Hill, a scenic spot overlooking the city, has been taken over by yobs according to nearby neighbours

St James Hill, a scenic spot overlooking the city, has been taken over by yobs according to nearby neighbours - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

A hilltop beauty spot has reportedly become a hub for recreational drug users after evidence of laughing gas was left all over the site. 

St James Hill in NR1 has panoramic views across the city with many neighbours often enjoying a daily stroll there.

However in recent weeks increasing numbers of gatherings are being held with used cans of nitrous oxide (NOS) gas left behind. 

NOS gas is a colourless gas sold in canisters, which can be inhaled using a balloon, also used to create whipping cream.

When inhaled it can make users feel giggly and relaxed - hence the name 'laughing gas' - but can have dangerous side effects such as suffocation. 

Laughing gas can be purchased to whip cream with or to inhale. Pictured is an empty box of NOS canisters. 

Laughing gas can be purchased to whip cream with or to inhale. Pictured is an empty box of NOS canisters. - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

Gail D'Almaine, who lives in Plumstead Road, frequently visits St James Hill and has noticed an increase in the debris being left behind.

She said: "It's a very special place which doesn't deserve to be treated like it is.

Gail D'Almaine, a photographer who lives in Plumstead Road

Gail D'Almaine, a photographer who lives in Plumstead Road - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 reopens following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian
  2. 2 Huge clean-up operation begins after piles of rubbish left at Sundown
  3. 3 'A shambles!' - Yet another TUI flight from Norwich cancelled on runway
  1. 4 First look inside Riverside's new Italian restaurant
  2. 5 Teenage boy seriously assaulted in Golden Triangle
  3. 6 Closure in place on busy city road due to gas leak
  4. 7 City hotel earmarked to host more than 170 asylum seekers
  5. 8 The changes to the Highway Code that most people don't know
  6. 9 'World's largest' inflatable obstacle course coming to Norfolk
  7. 10 Eight people arrested at Sundown Festival

"I went there on the morning of September 3 and found these little nitrous oxide canisters and balloons everywhere.

"There's also huge amounts of litter, food wrappers, and broken glass everywhere.

"Benches - which managed to survive the recent field fire - have been smashed so they can't be used anymore.

"It's got worse."

Gail said the area used to have "much more of a family feel"

Gail said the area used to have "much more of a family feel" - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

Gail, a photographer, said she had to stop going to the beauty spot as she "didn't feel safe".

"It was good for my mental health to walk around there and take pictures of the city.

"But I couldn't go for a while as I didn't feel safe by myself.

"There used to be a lovely community spirit here," she added.

St James Hill, in NR1, overlooks the city 

St James Hill, in NR1, overlooks the city - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

Gail, who is in her 60s, added: "It's going to be down to the taxpayers to pay for everything to be cleaned up and repaired.

"I think we'd all rather save our money for heating instead of fixing the area back up."

Gail is now worried for others who want to try and take in the views and added she had made police aware of the activities.

She added: "There's lots of dog walkers which come through here.

"So all the smashed glass is worrying."

Gail said she "doesn't feel safe" going to St James Hill anymore

Gail said she "doesn't feel safe" going to St James Hill anymore - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Gary Harvey, landlord of the Berstrete Gates, which he has successfully turned around.

Landlord explains how he turned derelict pub into 'down-to-earth boozer'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police vehicles were spotted in London Street, Norwich responding to the incident

Police called to city centre theft

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mike Batch worked at Archers Butchers for 39 years

'I will miss it' - City butcher hangs up apron after nearly 40 years

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
THORPE ST ANDREW HIGH SCHOOL PUPILS WALK PAST THE NEW COUNTY COUNCIL SCHOOL BUSES ON THE FIRST DAY O

Nostalgia | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in Norwich school pictures over the decades?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon