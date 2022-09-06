Hilltop field being used as hotspot for 'laughing gas' use

St James Hill, a scenic spot overlooking the city, has been taken over by yobs according to nearby neighbours - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

A hilltop beauty spot has reportedly become a hub for recreational drug users after evidence of laughing gas was left all over the site.

St James Hill in NR1 has panoramic views across the city with many neighbours often enjoying a daily stroll there.

However in recent weeks increasing numbers of gatherings are being held with used cans of nitrous oxide (NOS) gas left behind.

NOS gas is a colourless gas sold in canisters, which can be inhaled using a balloon, also used to create whipping cream.

When inhaled it can make users feel giggly and relaxed - hence the name 'laughing gas' - but can have dangerous side effects such as suffocation.

Laughing gas can be purchased to whip cream with or to inhale. Pictured is an empty box of NOS canisters. - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

Gail D'Almaine, who lives in Plumstead Road, frequently visits St James Hill and has noticed an increase in the debris being left behind.

She said: "It's a very special place which doesn't deserve to be treated like it is.

Gail D'Almaine, a photographer who lives in Plumstead Road - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

"I went there on the morning of September 3 and found these little nitrous oxide canisters and balloons everywhere.

"There's also huge amounts of litter, food wrappers, and broken glass everywhere.

"Benches - which managed to survive the recent field fire - have been smashed so they can't be used anymore.

"It's got worse."

Gail said the area used to have "much more of a family feel" - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

Gail, a photographer, said she had to stop going to the beauty spot as she "didn't feel safe".

"It was good for my mental health to walk around there and take pictures of the city.

"But I couldn't go for a while as I didn't feel safe by myself.

"There used to be a lovely community spirit here," she added.

St James Hill, in NR1, overlooks the city - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

Gail, who is in her 60s, added: "It's going to be down to the taxpayers to pay for everything to be cleaned up and repaired.

"I think we'd all rather save our money for heating instead of fixing the area back up."

Gail is now worried for others who want to try and take in the views and added she had made police aware of the activities.

She added: "There's lots of dog walkers which come through here.

"So all the smashed glass is worrying."