Syringes and smashed glass among trash left in 'ancient' woodland

Syringes and piles of other rubbish have been littering a scenic woodland area - Credit: Andrea Waldron

A scenic woodland walk on the outskirts of the city is being ruined by piles of rubbish and suspected drug paraphernalia dropped on the floor.

West Earlham Woods, which is made up of Twenty Acre and Bunkers Hill Woods, is home to an abundance of wildlife and is used by families and dog walkers.

Friends of West Earlham Woods group litter pick on the first Saturday of every month from 10am and collect bags of rubbish (pictured) - Credit: Andrea Waldron

However Andrea Waldron, who is secretary for the Friends of West Earlham Woods group, says the area is in "a state of disrepair".

The 43-year-old who lives in NR3 said: "We found syringes on our last litter pick.

"There's been glass smashed into the ground.

"The area is full of cans, bottle and food waste.

Andrea Waldron lives in the NR3 area and hopes this act of kindness will encourage people to pay it forward just as she plans to do. - Credit: Andrea Waldron

"People don't seem to have enough pride in where they live anymore.

"So I wanted to raise awareness and issues with local councillors about this.

"People need to be more proactive rather than reactive on this."

Beth Jones, Labour city councillor. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Submitted

Beth Jones, Labour city councillor for the University ward, said: "It's so disappointing to see the area be mistreated and not respected by people.

"Having green spaces around the city is so important.

"I'm impressed by the work the Friends of West Earlham Woods group does.

"There's so much effort which goes into maintaining the area.

West Earlham Woods is made up of Twenty Acre and Bunkers Hill Woods - Credit: Andrea Waldron

"I'm really keen to find ways to work with the community.

"It's amazing how much commitment they put in and that needs to be supported.

"In the meantime I'd ask people to report anything via the city council website."

Bins can be found overflowing in the park near West Earlham Woods - Credit: Andrea Waldron

Andrea, who takes part in litter picks with the Friends of West Earlham on the first Saturday of each month at 10am, wants more people thinking more about where they live.

She added: "It's really heartening to see people and families give up their time to come and clean the area up.

"It's likely only a minority of people who are littering or fly-tipping.

"But with all the wildlife and children who come here it can be frightening to think of what dangerous litter has been left.

Some of the litter picked up from a litter pick of West Earlham Woods - Credit: Andrea Waldron

"The woods is ancient and a nature reserve.

"You're never more than 10 minutes away from a bin here so I can't understand why people don't take their rubbish away."