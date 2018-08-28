Video

WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski Piotr Brzozowski

A man who caught a driver crashing into his car on camera has spoken of his frustration after police said they couldn’t take the case further - despite seeing the footage.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On October 9, Piotr Brzozowski, 41, of Woodhill Rise, Norwich, captured a hit-and-run on a camera he has set up outside of his window, which clearly shows a red Peugeot bump into the back of his blue Skoda twice.

The law requires a driver to stop and exchange details or, failing that, to report the incident to the police within 24 hours.

Failing to do so is an offence which can carry up to 10 points and disqualification, and a maximum sentence of six months’ imprisonment.

“[The driver] just drove away,” Mr Brzozowski said. “I saw what happened on my camera and reported it to the police.”

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

But on November 15, he received a response from police stating they will not pursue the matter further after they had applied “certain evidential tests”.

In a letter to Mr Brzozowski, police said: “Unfortunately with the evidence available, the decision maker has concluded that no criminal action will be taken by the police.”

Mr Brzozowski said he was frustrated with the response as his previous car was hit by another driver just two years ago, who had also failed to stop and report the matter and drove away.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I sent a clear video of someone hitting my vehicle twice and it could not be used to give even some penalty points.

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

“Since my car was hit before I have got a decent quality camera focused on my vehicle.

“I find the police to act wrongly, because lack of penalties just encourages people not to stop when they hit someone.

“It seems like this person is going to avoid any kind of responsibility.”

After making an official complaint to the police, the force responded to him that - as police have decided no further action should be taken - the complaints process “cannot be used to try and influence that decision to have it overturned or the original incident re-investigated.”

Both collisions have caused nearly £1,000 worth of damage and both drivers have not been penalised for failing to report the incidents, Mr Brzozowski claimed.

He said he will not be approaching the recent driver who hit his car, but added: “I would tell them to take some lessons because with their driving skills no car driver is safe on the road.”

Norfolk police were approached for comment.