Fury after evidence of bonfire discovered in woods near suburb

The scorched ground of a scenic Bowthorpe woodland has prompted outrage from neighbours.

It comes after a warning was issued to the public due to people lighting disposable barbeques in Mousehold Heath.

The blackened patch of land, along with burnt wood stumps, was spotted on July 27 at a woodland area between Earlham Park Lane and the Rayne Park Development site in NR5.

Jon Watson, part of the Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch, said: "We are disappointed that despite continued warnings, and a grass fire in Bowthorpe that Norfolk Fire Service dealt with, there is still evidence of fires being lit in woodland and grass areas.

"While we understand people want to enjoy the warm weather, the risk of a major incident from a small fire is very great and we ask that people resist the temptation to have a fire in public.

"Listen to the warnings - do not have fires or barbeques and do not discard of things like glass or cigarettes.

"Please teach your children the dangers of fire and how to call the fire service if they see one."

Last week Norfolk was hit but a tirade of fires which broke out causing multiple families to lose their homes.

The fires prompted a wider warning from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service of the dangers caused by random fires.

The city council has also warned the public about starting fires around the city.

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: “We want to protect our green spaces and make sure they are safe for visitors.

“Using a barbecue or lighting a fire in any of Norwich’s parks and open spaces is not permitted without written consent from the council.

"Even though the weather is cooler, the risk of wild fires still remains, so it’s essential these rules are followed.

“Our teams regularly patrol and inspect our parks and open spaces for fire risks.

"We would encourage the public to report any issues they see through to us via the website or over the phone, or to contact the police or fire services in an emergency.”