Plea to keep 'aggressive' dogs on lead after walkers and puppy left terrified
- Credit: Carla Marie Burroughs
A pair of dog owners and their four-legged friends were left frightened after being set upon by a hostile animal in the city this week.
Carla Marie Burroughs, from Catton Grove, set off for a walk around the woods near Sprowston Garden Centre with a friend on Monday lunchtime.
However the pair, who had their pets with them, encountered two aggressive dogs - the owner of which could not get the animals under control.
It comes after students on the University of East Anglia were left fuming after hungry hounds slobbered on their picnics.
Sales assistant Carla said: "I have a seven-year-old Siberian husky called Hutchy and my friend has a seven-month-old Shih Tzu called Amber.
"We'd walked most of the way round when I spotted two dogs off-lead.
"I don't know what breed they were but one was brown and one was black.
"I directed my friend down another route to avoid them as the puppy is very anxious and gets scared easily.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in 40s dies after falling out of the back of a car
- 2 Not Lovin' It - Anger over McDonald's plans at 'dangerous' junction
- 3 Four jailed for part in 'one of longest running' drug networks in Norwich
- 4 Rumoured setlist revealed for The Killers concert at Carrow Road
- 5 Passengers relief after landing on time back in Norwich
- 6 City roads closed as more roadworks start today
- 7 WATCH: Moment Platinum Jubilee post box topper is snatched by thief
- 8 Steam-powered tractor doing 5mph on A47 causes huge queues
- 9 'Another string to our bow' - Irish pub opens outdoor seating area
- 10 9 major events to look forward to in Norwich in June
"But the dogs spotted us and approached anyway - before I knew it the black dog started to attack my husky and was growling at all of us."
The owner continued: "The dog then went for the puppy. The puppy freaked out and my friend had to grab her and pick her up.
"I informed the owner as he passed that if he doesn't have control over his dogs they should be kept on a lead."
Carla and her friend walked on but were followed by one of the dogs.
"I shouted to the owner it was coming after us and he pulled it back but made no attempt to put it on a lead," she added.
The incident left both owners and dogs shaken.
Carla added: "Situations like that make me so angry.
"I know Hutchy has issues with recall so I keep him on a lead so I never risk his safety or anyone else's.
"I don't understand why owners who know their dogs to be similar would take that risk.
"It's about educating owners on the reasons why they should keep their dogs on leads and get them to take responsibility to reduce incidents like this."