Woman who feared prison sentence took her own life

PUBLISHED: 16:48 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 16 April 2019

Norfolk Coroners Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroners Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A 30-year-old woman from Norwich who feared she may face a prison sentence took her own life, an inquest has heard.

Kayleigh Freezer, who lived in Pennyroyal, was found unresponsive in her home on November 19.

At an inquest into her death held on Tuesday, Norfolk Coroner's court heard evidence from Miss Freezer's mother, police officers who attended her address on November 19 and health professionals who assessed Miss Freezer in the months before her death.

Closing the inquest, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said there was “no evidence” Miss Freezer suffered from a serious mental illness.

Giving a conclusion of suicide she said it was “possible” someone going through what Miss Freezer was going through “would be anxious and depressed” and if Miss Freezer had not been “so terrified” about going to prison “there may have been a very different outcome”.

Need to talk? Call 116 123, 24/7.

