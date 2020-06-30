Search

Advanced search

Woman who crashed into parked cars admits being drunk, court hears

PUBLISHED: 11:24 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 30 June 2020

Valpy Avenue in Mile Cross, Norwich, where the accident occured. Picture: Google

Valpy Avenue in Mile Cross, Norwich, where the accident occured. Picture: Google

Archant

A driver who repeatedly smashed into parked cars in a Norwich street refused to take a breath test when arrested by police, a court heard.

Residents living in Valpy Avenue, near Sloughbottom Park, were awoken shortly before midnight on December 15 last year after a car hit parked vehicles several times and also collided with a tree.

Viktorija Aleksiejiene, 31 from Earlham Green Lane in Norwich, was arrested after officers found her sitting on the floor and suspected she had been drink-driving.

She pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 29 to failing to provide specimen for analysis.

The court heard she was deeply sorry but remembered little of the incident but admitted she had been drunk and should not have been driving.

Hearing she planned to return to Lithuania having lost her job, magistrates banned her from driving on UK roads for two years and fined her £250, with this determined to have been paid by time served in court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Holiday flights to sun back on from Norwich Airport after airlines resume routes

Richard Pace, Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli, who has announced his retirement, with staff member Indre Tumenaite. Photo: Steve Adams

Blofield Farm Shop opening food hall and cafe inside hotel

Marcus Pearcey, owner of Blofield Farm Shop, is opening a food hall and cafe at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Holiday flights to sun back on from Norwich Airport after airlines resume routes

Richard Pace, Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli, who has announced his retirement, with staff member Indre Tumenaite. Photo: Steve Adams

Blofield Farm Shop opening food hall and cafe inside hotel

Marcus Pearcey, owner of Blofield Farm Shop, is opening a food hall and cafe at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Boots to close one of its branches in Norwich

The Colman Road branch of Boots, which is due to close, Inset: Roger Ryan. Picture: Archant

PRESSER LIVE: Arsenal v Norwich City - Cantwell fit. Rupp, Aarons, Idah doubts

Lukas Rupp suffered a hip problem in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli, who has announced his retirement, with staff member Indre Tumenaite. Photo: Steve Adams

Rare City goalkeeper jersey from 1980s for sale - for almost £5,000

A rare Norwich City goalkeeper shirt from the 1980s which is up for auction on eBay. Picture: Yester Year Classics

Closed down before opening - new shop owner’s joy as she finally gets to realise dream

Emma Biggie, a mum who is opening her first shop Flicka, selling children's wear. Pic: Flicka