Woman who crashed into parked cars admits being drunk, court hears
PUBLISHED: 11:24 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 30 June 2020
A driver who repeatedly smashed into parked cars in a Norwich street refused to take a breath test when arrested by police, a court heard.
Residents living in Valpy Avenue, near Sloughbottom Park, were awoken shortly before midnight on December 15 last year after a car hit parked vehicles several times and also collided with a tree.
Viktorija Aleksiejiene, 31 from Earlham Green Lane in Norwich, was arrested after officers found her sitting on the floor and suspected she had been drink-driving.
She pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 29 to failing to provide specimen for analysis.
The court heard she was deeply sorry but remembered little of the incident but admitted she had been drunk and should not have been driving.
Hearing she planned to return to Lithuania having lost her job, magistrates banned her from driving on UK roads for two years and fined her £250, with this determined to have been paid by time served in court.
