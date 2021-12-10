Woman's terror after pair try to force her into car in city centre

Katie was stopped by two men on Prince of Wales who tried to get her to get into their car. Pictured: Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Insert: Katie Masters - Credit: Archant/Katie Masters

A woman who was dragged to a car by a pair of men in Prince of Wales Road has urged late-night clubbers to be on the guard.

Katie Masters, 32, was trying to find a taxi on Sunday at 3.50am when the two men approached her.

She explained: "I'd been out in the Norwich Lanes. I called loads of companies but they had no availability until 7am, I also tried Tombland before heading to Prince of Wales Road.

"That's when a man walked up to me and asked if I was looking for a taxi. I told him I was and he said his was around the corner.

"Then another man came over claiming to be the first man's boss and insisted they'd get me home safe."

Katie Masters - Credit: Katie Masters

She added: "I was so scared. I wasn't sure what they'd do if I kicked up a fuss, so I called my husband. He was begging me not to get into the car.

"But by this point the men had grabbed my hand and started walking me up the road.

"I didn't know how to get away."

Walking through Tombland Mrs Masters called out to a nearby police officers and the pair immediately ran away.

Mrs Masters shared her experience on Instagram to warn others of the danger.

The post has been shared 4,000 times with some saying they'd had a similar experience.

Mrs Masters, who lives in Norwich, has reported the incident to the police and added: "It's really concerning especially with all of the spikings.

"I'm a bit older and wiser and I still didn't know what to do. I'm really worried about younger people who might freeze or don't realise what's happening."

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: “In cases such as this we would always encourage anyone to approach officers if they feel they are in danger or call 999 in case of an emergency.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority and we know that this is a major concern.

“We have increased resources to tackle these types of crimes and are improving the training of officers..

“We often find a visible presence is an effective way of reducing crime and it also provides reassurance to the community."