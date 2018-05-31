Woman arrested after trying to bite paramedic

A woman was arrested after trying to bite a paramedic.

The incident took place on Aylsham Road, Norwich, at 10.30pm on Wednesday, June 3, after Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers were flagged down by a member of the public near an ambulance.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Police were called to Aylsham Road following reports a woman had been hit by a car after running into the road. Paramedics attended and attempted to treat the woman who became aggressive and bit one of the paramedics on the arm, causing no visible injury.

“Officers arrived and the woman, aged 24, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where she was later cautioned for the offence.”

