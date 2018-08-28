Search

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

PUBLISHED: 16:55 08 January 2019

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

A woman has been warned she faces “immediate custody” after admitting five charges of assaulting emergency workers.

Bobbi Squires, 28, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (January 8) when she pleaded guilty to assaults on a nurse and four police officers on November 15 last year.

Squires, of Palmer Road, Norwich, was warned by Recorder Ann Mulligan that she is likely to face immediate custody in this case but adjourned sentencing so a pre-sentence report can be carried out.

Squires, who was granted conditional bail, will be sentenced on February 7.

New laws came into force in November last year which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers, paramedics and fire service staff.

Under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act those who assault emergency workers now face up to 12 months in jail.

In November last year, Amanda Roche, 46, who insisted she be called Mrs Salim-Khan, is thought to have been the first in the county to have been jailed following the introduction of new legislation.

Roche appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on November 29 charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker following assaults on two police officers in Norwich on November 24 last year.

The court heard the defendant had been at the Wildman pub but police were called after she refused to leave.

Officers later found her walking down the road. She was stumbling around, had “glazed” eyes, smelt of alcohol and had an open bottle of beer in her hand.

She became aggressive, started swearing and struck one of the officers on the lip and another on the cheek which caused reddening.

Roche, of Westwick Street, Norwich, who appeared via videolink from HMP Peterborough, represented herself in court.

She had initially denied the two assaults and a third count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place on the same date but she changed her pleas.

Roche, who has previous convictions for assaulting police officers, said she felt she was being “harassed” and discriminated against.

Susan Alexander, chair of the bench, sentenced her to a total of six days imprisonment.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

