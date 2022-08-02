'I sleep with a knife next to bed': Woman's break-in hell

A women has resorted to sleeping with a knife after two attempted break-ins at her home. - Credit: Leony Chamberlain / Google Maps

A woman who lives alone said she feels so "vulnerable" after a string of attempted break-ins that she now sleeps with a knife.

Leony Chamberlain, who lives in Avenue Road, was so frightened after the first incident in February that she began taking drastic measures.

And in May she was targeted again.

The 57-year-old is still struggling to get over the break-ins and is worried it might not be the last time it happens.

Leony, who suffers from bi-polar and post-traumatic stress disorder, said: "It was around February - about 4.30am - my front doorbell rang twice.

"A few seconds later I heard a key in the lock of the front door and heard the door open.

"At this point my dog, Boss, jumped off my bed and ran downstairs. He started barking extremely aggressively.

"I heard a male voice say something and then silence.

Leony Chamberlain, 57, from Avenue Road and her dog Boss. - Credit: Leony Chamberlain

"I went downstairs to find my inner front door wide open and the outer door slightly ajar.

"After closing both doors and locking up I went back to bed.

"In the morning I phoned a friend and asked if her husband could organise and fit a new lock for me.

"I also phoned 101 and explained what happened."

The police have been contacted.

After the bungled break-ins Leony started sleeping downstairs and keeps a weapon nearby.

She added: "On May 6 I was woken up by the doorbell ringing twice again.

The attempted break-ins were carried out somewhere along Avenue Road, in NR2. - Credit: Google Maps

"This time it was about 3.51am.

"I was extremely worried.

"I had my knife from the kitchen and looked around but everything seemed fine.

"Then half an hour later I heard the outer front door open and someone trying to put a key in my inner front door lock.

"I'd changed the locks after the first incident so the key didn't fit.

"At this point Boss jumped up barking aggressively and I heard the outer front door slam shut.

"I decided not to go to the door and open it as I was worried whoever it was could come back.

"It's really scary and I feel so vulnerable here because I can't defend myself or my dog."