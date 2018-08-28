Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Norwich mum launches campaign to make sending explicit images illegal

PUBLISHED: 15:31 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 20 January 2019

Natasha Harpley, 39, has launched a petition to make it illegal to send unsolicited explicit photos. Photos: NATASHA HARPLEY/CHANGE.ORG

Natasha Harpley, 39, has launched a petition to make it illegal to send unsolicited explicit photos. Photos: NATASHA HARPLEY/CHANGE.ORG

NATASHA HARPLEY/CHANGE.ORG

A Norwich woman has launched a campaign against unsolicited explicit photographs, after a man sent her a picture of his genitals.

Natasha Harpley, a 39-year-old from Norwich, was sent the image by a stranger who added her as a friend on the social media platform, after telling him she wasn’t interested in him.

She said: “I sent him a message and said ‘how do I know you?’

“Almost immediately he asked if I wanted to have ‘sexy fun’ with him and I made it very clear I wasn’t interested.

“He messaged me again saying ‘Hi, how are you?’ and I told him I was fine until he messaged me.”

The man then sent Ms Harpley the explicit photo.

“I think he’s just someone who gets off on humiliation,” she said.

The mother-of-three shared the messages from the man on her Facebook timeline, to warn other women and to raise awareness of the issue, but was blocked from using her account for breaking Facebook’s community standards.

She said she was “annoyed” that the man who sent her the image did not receive any repercussions.

She said: “If you were in a bar and a man was chatting you up, and you said ‘no’ and he continued, you’d be within your rights to call the bouncers over.

“We’ve become desensitized to it on social media and shrug it off.

“There’s a mentality that women are asking for it just by being on a dating site or app.”

She added: “Personally I’m okay - I don’t consider myself a victim.

“It’s not going to affect me, but that doesn’t make it okay. There are people who laugh it off but that doesn’t make it acceptable.”

Ms Harpley has now launched a petition, calling for it to be made illegal to send unsolicited explicit photos, and for online platforms to introduce zero-tolerance to them.

She said: “Unwanted sexual advances and indecent exposure would not be acceptable in public.

“We need to change the toxic culture in which sexually aggressive men continue to get away with intimidating and harassing women.”

Ms Harpley, whose children are aged 13, 11 and eight, said she is concerned by the impact on them.

She said: “The NSPCC made a video about kids trying this. If it’s infiltrating children, it shows how endemic the problem is.”

To sign the petition, visit Change.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich mum launches campaign to make sending explicit images illegal

Natasha Harpley, 39, has launched a petition to make it illegal to send unsolicited explicit photos. Photos: NATASHA HARPLEY/CHANGE.ORG

‘I can look in the mirror and say I did well’ – Midfielder opens up over his big Norwich City chance

Tom Trybull reminds people of what he can do at Norwich City - with his goal, his celebration and his performance. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: David Brent would love to manage this team

Jamal Lewis keeps a close watch on Birmingham dangerman Jota in Norwich City's 3-1 win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We have each others’ backs’ – Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Bus company makes complaint to council after roadworks cause severe delays in central Norwich

Rose Lane roadworks caused severe delays to Konect Bus services on Saturday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists