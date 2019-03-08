Woman accused of moving palm trees is to go on trial over harassment charge

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman who moved palm trees and was loud and abusive, disturbing neighbours is to go on trial in Norwich.

Anne Egglestone, 55, has been charged with harassment in that she breached a restraining order.

It is said that between December 6 and December 20 last year she moved palm trees, garden weeds and was loud and abusive, disturbing neighbours.

Egglestone, of Spinney Close, Thorpe St Andrew, has denied the offence.

She is to go on trial for the offence on July 10 at 10am.

On that day she is to also be dealt with for two other matters, including sending communication of an offensive nature.

She has admitted making an offensive telephone call to Leeway on December 19 last year and also between December 18 and 21 last year breaching a criminal behaviour order by causing a nuisance or annoyance to police call takers which she was prohibited from doing.

Egglestone has been granted conditional bail but must attend court on July 10 for the trial.