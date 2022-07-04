Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Crocheter 'given up hope' after Jubilee topper stolen

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:04 AM July 4, 2022
Emma Bettis of NR5 is appealing for the return of her crochet jubilee post box topper, which was taken on Friday evening 

Emma Bettis of NR5 is appealing for the return of her crochet post box topper, which was taken on June 3 - Credit: Emma Bettis

A heartbroken Norwich woman whose Jubilee post box topper was nabbed under the cover of darkness says she has "given up hope" of ever seeing it again.

Emma Bettis, 37, created the patriotic display in Larkman Lane in the run up to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

But after bringing joy to the NR5, the topper was captured on CCTV being taken on the first day of the extended bank holiday.

The Queen Jubilee post box topper is located in Larkman Lane.

The Platinum Jubilee post box topper was located in Larkman Lane - Credit: Emma Bettis

Devastated Emma shared an appeal to have the crochet masterpiece returned to no avail.

"If I'm honest I've given up hope," she said.

"The messages and comments on social media have given me a sense of faith in our local community. I was shocked by the shares and people really wanting to help find it.

"I was really put off making another after it went missing but I've started working on something else because of how people have responded."

Emma's latest project, a mystery Remembrance crochet creation, is already halfway finished.

