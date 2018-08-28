Woman spat at and kicked house-mate

A woman admitted racially aggravated assault after she spat at and kicked a house-mate, who was sat on a wall, after she returned to the property while she was drunk.

Judy Konoba, 51, had been drinking when she returned to her property, a half way house run by St Martins Housing in Norwich and came into contact with the victim.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said Konoba spat at the victim who was sat on a wall at the property.

She then kicked him in the side of the face and “spat at him again”.

The victim suffered a cut lip as a result of being assaulted by Konoba.

Police were called and when interviewed Konoba denied assault or being racist.

But Konoba, of Romany Road, Norwich, appeared in court yesterday after having admitted racially/religiously aggravated common assault between January 31, 2018 and March 1, 2018.

Chris Brown, mitigating for Konoba, said although there were no lasting injuries the offence was “deeply unpleasant” for the victim in this case.

He said the defendant had been drinking at the time and was extremely drunk.

Mr Brown described her behaviour as being “unacceptable”.

He said she ought to be the “very last person” who should be engaging in this type of behaviour due to the experiences she herself has had in the past.

He said Konoba, who grew up in Canada, knows that and was “very remorseful” about the behaviour she displayed towards the victim.

Mr Brown said she has been receiving help from medical services to help her tackle her addiction to alcohol.

Konoba was sentenced to an 18 month community order, made up of 30 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days and an alcohol treatment requirement.

She was also ordered to pay the victim £185 in compensation.

In addition magistrates granted an application made by the prosecution for a restraining order in this case.

Konoba was made the subject of a restraining order meaning she cannot contact the victim, directly or indirectly, for the next 12 months.