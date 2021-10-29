News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:00 AM October 29, 2021   
Knife crime

Figures have revealed the areas in Norwich that saw the highest crime offences of possessing weapons including knives.

Two areas of Norwich have seen the highest number of offences for the possession of weapons in the county. 

Crime figures have revealed the hotspots across the city that have seen the most arrests of people in possession of weapons, including those linked to knife crime.

Mancroft, which comprises much of the city centre as well as transport hubs and a number of housing estates, saw the highest in a single local authority ward in Norfolk with 36 offences involving the possession of weapons. 

Thorpe Hamlet was the second highest with 31 offences, according to official figures compiled by the Home Office.

Police cordon tape at a crime scene in the UK

Areas of Norwich including Mancroft, Thorpe Hamlet and Mile Cross saw the highest number of police investigations of crimes that involved possession of weapons.

A map of every possession of weapons offence in Norwich for the year ending August 2021, compiled by this newspaper, shows more weapons crime hotspots including Mile Cross where there were 15 offences.

University ward, which includes areas of Earlham and West Earlham, saw 13 offences while there were nine in Lakenham. 

The knife which was arrested by police in the Palmer Road area of Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

A knife seized after a person was arrested by police in the Palmer Road area of Norwich.

It comes as the city has seen a spate of knife stabbings in recent weeks. 

Eight men were arrested on Wednesday after three people were found with stab wounds on Marriott's Way and at a house on Hemming Way in Mile Cross.

Three people were stabbed outside Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich's nightclub district in the early hours of October 9. 

Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Police in Hemming Way during an incident in which five people suffered stab wounds.

Other hot spots across Norfolk include parts of Great Yarmouth, where the Nelson and Central and Northgate wards saw more than 50 offences.

St Margaret's and St Nicholas in King’s Lynn where there were 22, and Thetford Priory with 15.

Four people, two men in Norwich and two in Thetford, were arrested for possession of a knife during the 2020 Operation Sceptre – a week-long national campaign which took place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

There were a further nine arrests in Suffolk with over 3,400 knives recovered from knife surrender bins - with one located at Lowestoft police station.

Operation Sceptre saw thousand of knives handed in to amnesty bins like this one Picture: RACHEL EDG

Operation Sceptre saw thousands of knives handed in to amnesty bins like this one.


 

