Wanted man arrested in city for no-show at court for sexual offences
Published: 6:48 AM May 24, 2022
- Credit: Norwich Police
A man wanted by police has been arrested in Norwich.
Officers arrested the man while on foot patrol in St Stephens Street in Norwich on Monday, May 23.
He was wanted by Criminal Investigations Department officers for failing to attend Norwich Crown Court in relation to nine sexual offences.
