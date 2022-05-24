Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Wanted man arrested in city for no-show at court for sexual offences

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:48 AM May 24, 2022
Man arrested in Norwich for court no-show

A man wanted by police for failing to attend court in relation to nine sexual offences has been arrested in Norwich city centre - Credit: Norwich Police

A man wanted by police has been arrested in Norwich.

Officers arrested the man while on foot patrol in St Stephens Street in Norwich on Monday, May 23.

He was wanted by Criminal Investigations Department officers for failing to attend Norwich Crown Court in relation to nine sexual offences.

