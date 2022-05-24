Wanted man arrested in city for no-show at court for sexual offences

A man wanted by police for failing to attend court in relation to nine sexual offences has been arrested in Norwich city centre - Credit: Norwich Police

A man wanted by police has been arrested in Norwich.

Officers arrested the man while on foot patrol in St Stephens Street in Norwich on Monday, May 23.

He was wanted by Criminal Investigations Department officers for failing to attend Norwich Crown Court in relation to nine sexual offences.

Whilst on foot patrol on St Stephens Street early today, officers from the Norwich East SNT arrested a male who was wanted by CID colleagues for failing to attend Norwich Crown Court in relation to nine sexual offences #PC1864 #PC1843 #NESNT pic.twitter.com/88oGSjZEwo — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) May 23, 2022

