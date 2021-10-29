Van driver caught securing bricks using 'cling film'
- Credit: Norfolk Police Road Casualty Reduction Team
A driver was caught by police holding bricks onto their van bed with what was described as "cling film".
The Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team were dealing with another driver in Norwich when the van drove past.
The officers involved said that "a number of bricks" fell out of the van's cargo bed and landed at one of the officer's feet.
The van was pulled over by police and officers spoke to the driver.
The driver said moving reclaimed bricks was part of his employment and the bricks had been wrapped with what he described as "cling film" in an attempt to restrain them onto pallets.
The pallets were not held onto the truck in any way.
Officers dealt with the driver at the scene via the traffic reporting scheme and he was ordered to arrange secure restraint of the load before continuing his journey.
Most Read
- 1 Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich
- 2 Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences
- 3 Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home
- 4 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover
- 5 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 6 Three-car crash on A47 slip road causes two-mile queues
- 7 Shock after stabbings on city estate
- 8 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef
- 9 Charity boss in battle with driver who keeps nicking loading space
- 10 Police swoop on Norwich address
The Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team urges drivers to safely secure loads when driving on the roads, telling drivers to consider the "what ifs" of using a vehicle with an insecure load.